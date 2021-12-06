Here’s how you can win 25 free hotel stays with Hotels.com

(ABC4) – The holidays are right around the corner and Hotels.com is calling all holiday music lovers to the forefront to compete for 25 free hotel nights —you just have to do one thing — listen to holiday music for 24 hours straight in a decked-to-the-halls holiday hotel suite.

The Not-So-Silent Night Challenge requires its participant to spend 24 hours in a hotel suite with a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, ornament disco ball, and holiday lights at the Fairmont on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago.

A $1,000 travel stipend and a $500 room service credit will be issued to the lucky participants — and of course an exclusive wake-up call video from holiday music legend Lance Bass.

“We know that come December, guests are looking for the ultimate winter wonderland stays to really embrace the holiday spirit,” said Jennifer Dohm, head of PR for Hotels.com. “The Not-So-Silent Night Suite by Hotels.com combines the classic holiday hotel pop-up with the lively cultural debate of ‘overplayed’ holiday music to create the perfect challenge for two travelers to live their best hotel life, holiday style.”

The lucky holiday music fan who survives the 24 hours of non-stop holiday music, will be rewarded with 25 hotel nights which will then be deposited into the participant’s hotels.com rewards account.

The winner(s) will have until December 2022 to use their hotel vouchers.

Applications are being accepted now through Dec.12 and the challenge will be taking place from Dec. 19 through Dec. 21. Click here to apply.