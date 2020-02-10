Here’s how to fill out the new W-4 tax form

(AP/ABC4 News)-The IRS has introduced a new W-4 form that must be used by all employers in 2020 to better accommodate recent changes to the tax law.
The overhaul of the form is the biggest in decades and makes a once quick exercise a bit more involved.
Here’s how to fill out the updated W-4 tax form.
The IRS says the new design uses the same underlying information as the old design, but replaces complicated worksheets with more straightforward questions that make accurate withholding easier for employees.
Click here for more answers to your questions about the new form.
