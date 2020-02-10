Here’s how to fill out the new W-4 tax form

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(AP/ABC4 News)-The IRS has introduced a new W-4 form that must be used by all employers in 2020 to better accommodate recent changes to the tax law.

The overhaul of the form is the biggest in decades and makes a once quick exercise a bit more involved.

Here’s how to fill out the updated W-4 tax form.