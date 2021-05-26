Heinz searching for its first ‘Head Burger Artist’ and it could be you

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (ABC4) – Burger fans, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for!

The king of the condiment world, Heinz, is searching for its first-ever “Heinz Head Burger Artist.”

Heinz is asking candidates to create the most beautiful burger creation and submit the photo to https://www.heinzartoftheburger.com/.

All entries must be submitted by July 19. You must also be 18 years or older to enter the contest.

The newly-crowned “Head Burger Artist” will win the following prizes:

The winner will travel to HEINZ Headquarters to consult on its next condiment innovation. While there, the winner will spend the night at the Heinz Bed N Burger, decked out with burger-inspired décor. Enjoying Heinz for Life: What’s a burger without Heinz? The Heinz Head Burger Artist will receive a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments, so they are able to spread their burger artistry far and wide.

Oh yeah, you’ll also be awarded $25,000.

“Here at Heinz, we recognize the magic in making memories on burger night thanks to the way our condiments are used to create unique burger masterpieces,” said Ashleigh Gibson, brand director at Heinz. “Through our ‘Art of the Burger’ contest, we are celebrating burgers everywhere, and giving the ultimate Heinz-adorned burger maker a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Click here for more information about the contest.