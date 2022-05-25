(ABC4) – In celebration of National Burger Day which falls on May 28, everyone’s favorite condiment connoisseur, Heinz, is excited to host its annual “Art of the Burger” competition running now through July 12.

This flavorful contest gives burger lovers across America the chance to have their very own burger creation featured on BurgerFi’s menu in the fall of 2022, a national restaurant chain aimed at the “better burger” sector of the market. The first-place winner will also be awarded a grand prize of $25,000, while the 50 runner-ups will get bespoke Heinz “Art of the Burger” merch.

For a chance to win, Heinz is inviting the public to create a #HeinzArtBurger using Heinz sauces inspired by one or more of five artistic themes: Classical, Maximal, Minimal, Sculptural, and Experimental.

The company asks that you snap a photo of your burger masterpiece and submit it to HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com or simply post your creation on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #HeinzArtBurger and #contest.

Check out the photos below for some out-of-the-box inspiration: