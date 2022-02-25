(ABC4) – As the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues unfolding, earlier Friday morning, a tiny island in the Black Sea stood defiant in the face of Russian bomb threats.

According to CNN, Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, was under full attack by a Russian warship as troops continued attacking Ukraine.

According to an audio exchange, as the Russian warship approached the small island, the Russian officer says, “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

A Ukrainian soldier responds with, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

CNN reports those were the last words heard from the island before 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed in a bombardment.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to CNN, “Snake Island sits about 30 miles off the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland in the northwestern Black Sea. It’s about 185 miles west of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014. Though it is only about 46 acres in size, a report last year from the non-partisan Atlantic Council think tank called it “key to Ukraine’s maritime territorial claims” in the Black Sea.”

“This island, like the rest of our territory, is Ukrainian land, and we will defend it with all our might,” said Zelensky.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Tweeted their reaction to the reports:

Russia blatantly captured Ukrainian island #Zmiinyi, destroying the infrastructure. All 13 🇺🇦 border guards were killed, refusing to surrender. They will be awarded the title Hero of Ukraine postmortem, says @ZelenskyyUa. Glory to Ukrainian heroes! #StopRussianAggression.”