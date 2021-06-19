‘He was a good boy’, President Biden’s dog, Champ, dies

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – The Biden family is mourning the loss of their dog of 13 years, Saturday.

Champ, the Bidens’ beloved German Shepherd passed away peacefully at home, the morning of June 19, according to a statement provided by the President and the First Lady.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the couple share. “Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.”

According to the President and the First Lady, Champ was an incredible companion, they continue:

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always. pic.twitter.com/63hXXp8W9P — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2021

Champ, in his younger days was also known for his vibrant energy and excitement for life. President Biden and First Lady Jill recall how the furry pup would happily chase golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory and race their grandchildren in their backyard in Delaware.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the couple shares.

According to White House History, since the Theodore Roosevelt administration, presidential pets have also been favored by the eyes of the public. Ultimately, presidential dogs have been known to leave a notable (paw) print on the nation, almost as much as their distinguished master.

Historians say nearly almost every President had a four-legged friend to keep them company.