Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A family in Hawaii has grown the world’s heaviest avocado, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Pokini family on Maui grew an avocado, weighing in at five-point-six pounds.

Juliane Pokini says she got the seed from a relative’s tree on Oahu.

She says it took about 10 months for the avocado to get so big, and they didn’t do much except keep it trimmed.

Pokini says the family used the avocado for — what else — guacamole, enough to serve about 20 people.

