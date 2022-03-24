DENVER (KDVR) — March 24, 2022 is Peyton Manning’s 46th birthday. To celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some highlights from Manning’s hall of fame career.

Here are 10 facts about Manning:

Here’s a look back at some photos from Manning’s career:

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos walks with his son Marshall Manning after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, CO – MARCH 07: Quarterback Peyton Manning addresses the media as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in a career which spanned 18 years, is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and tied for regular season QB wins (186). Manning played his final game last month as the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, earning Manning his second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – FEBRUARY 02: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during warm-ups before playing against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, CO – MARCH 20: Quarterback Peyton Manning (C) poses with majority owner, president, and CEO Pat Bowlen (L) and executive vice president of football operations John Elway (R) during a news conference announcing Manning’s contract with the Denver Broncos in the team meeting room at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on March 20, 2012 in Englewood, Colorado. Manning, entering his 15th NFL season, was released by the Indianapolis Colts on March 7, 2012, where he had played his whole career. It has been reported that Manning will sign a five-year, $96 million offer. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning and his father Archie Manning pose after unveiling his bust during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 12: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos yells to teammates in the second quarter during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 12, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks at the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Manning has spent the start of his retirement giving back to the future generation of football.

“After my playing career, I hung a whistle around my neck, and I’ve coached my son’s flag football team for the past two years. Now, I’m not sure I’m a very good coach, but hopefully that role will enable me to make a hands‑on contribution to the future of our sport,” Manning shared during his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.

He has also enjoyed broadcasting games with his brother Eli.