Halloween-time favorites returning to Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Cali. (ABC4) – “What’s this? What’s this?” That’s right – Disneyland Resort is bringing back fall favorites this year.

Disneyland, like so many other venues, shut its gates in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In April of this year, the resort reopened, first to Californians, then to all.

Disney has already announced the return of fireworks spectaculars at its parks, but now Disneyland guests have something else to look forward to – fan-favorites coming back for the Halloween season.

Disneyland announced on Thursday that Disney characters will once again don their costumes, attractions will become wickedly magical, and the spooky Oogie Boogie Bash will be held.

“Halloween Screams,” a projection and special effects show, will take place every night from Sept. 3 through Halloween. On weekend nights, Disney says “Halloween Screams” will feature fireworks.

