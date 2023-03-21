PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The trial between Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah optometrist over a 2016 ski accident began on Tuesday with opening arguments from both sides.

Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, is seeking more than $300,000 in damages after he says Paltrow knocked him down while skiing at Park City’s Deer Valley Resort. Sanderson says he suffered a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries from the incident.

Paltrow, 50, has filed a counterclaim seeking $1 million plus attorney fees saying Sanderson was the one who actually hit her on the slope.

Both camps provided their opening arguments, painting two different pictures.

One attorney representing Sanderson, Lawrence Buhler, described Sanderson as a charming, outgoing, and caring person prior to the accident. He then painted a picture of the collision, including Paltrow allegedly turning her head while skiing downhill to look back at her children before crashing into the back of Sanderson.

Steven Owens, representing Gwyneth Paltrow, said not only are there inherent risks when skiing, but it was also actually Sanderson that crashed into her. Owens also said Sanderson had prior medical problems including being blind in one eye with deteriorating eyesight in the other.

Both parties told the jury they will be hearing from a number of testimonies, including medical doctors who met with Sanderson, his daughters, as well as Paltrow’s family who were on the mountain with her at the time of the collision.