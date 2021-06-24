Guiliani suspended from practicing law in New York

FILE – This photo from Friday Sept. 11, 2020, shows former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, and former New York City police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, left, during the Tunnel to Towers ceremony in New York. Kerik, a longtime Giuliani friend who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for felony convictions, said Giulani called him as federal agents were searching his home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York.

Court filings from the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division indicate the order is “based upon claimed violations of rules.” This is an interim suspension, according to court documents.

The Appellate Division reports they found Guiliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

“We conclude that [Guiliani’s] conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” court documents read.

According to the court filing, the Attorney Grievance Committee is now responsible for “investigating misconduct through various means, including interviewing witnesses, directing the attorney under investigation to submit written responses or appear for a formal interview, and other actions necessary to investigate the complaint.”

Court documents show Guiliani “raises an overarching argument that the AGC’s investigation into his conduct violates his First Amendment right of free speech.”

“He does not attack the constitutionality of the particular disciplinary rules; he seemingly claims that they are unconstitutional as applied to him. We reject [Guiliani’s] argument,” the Appellate Division remarks.

Separate investigators are currently probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

As part of the investigation, federal agents seized 18 electronic devices from Giuliani’s residence and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. They’ve already returned 11 devices belonging to Giuliani but have said seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and others at his firm will require more time to unlock without access to passcodes.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and one-time presidential candidate, has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.

