Groceries from a drone? Kroger pilot program to take flight

(ABC4) – Need groceries but don’t want to leave the house? Soon, you may have another option to have your groceries ‘land’ right on your doorstep.

Kroger is launching a pilot to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones through a new partnership with Drone Express.

In mid-April, Kroger – parent company to Smith’s Food and Drug – launched the first Customer Fulfillment Center to provide grocery delivery.

How drone grocery delivery works

The pilot is intended to be flexible with its delivery location, meaning you don’t have to be at home to receive your order. Kroger explains that the technology will deliver to the location of your smartphone, meaning you could order from a picnic table, a beach, or a park, for example.

Currently, the weight limit for drone delivery is about five pounds. To work within those guidelines, Kroger says it is designing bundled product offerings to meet your needs.

Courtesy Kroger

For example, Kroger will offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medication, and a s’mores bundle with the necessary ingredients.

Orders can be placed online with eligible orders delivered within as little as 15 minutes.

Test flights will begin this week in Centerville, Ohio, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin later this spring. A second pilot is expected to launch this stummer at Ralphs stores in California.

While there is no word yet on when Kroger drone delivery will come to Utah, Amazon recently expanded its in-garage grocery delivery to Salt Lake City.