‘Greatest honor of my life’: First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell video

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – First Lady Melania Trump has released a farewell video as her time in the White House comes to an end.

In a nearly seven-minute long video posted to Twitter on Monday, Trump says serving as First Lady “has been the greatest honor of my life.”

“I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindess, courage, goodness, and grace,” she says. “The past four years have been incredible.”

Trump goes on to say that all of the country’s military members and their families will be in her thoughts and prayers.

She also acknowledges the nation’s law enforcement.

The First Lady continues, discussing how all of the children she have met have inspired her, as well as “the mothers who have battled the disease of opiod addiction and have overcome incredible hardships for love of their children.”

Trump also discusses the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has taken thousands of lives, telling Americans to “use caution and common sense” to protect each other. With that, she highlights teachers and those that have helped others amid the pandemic.

In light of riots and protests following the Nov. 3 election, Trump reminds that “violence is never the answer.”

She continues, encouraging Americans to continue out the mission of ‘Be Best,’ a mission she began with the “focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health. BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse,” according to the White House website.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady,” she concludes. “To all the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”