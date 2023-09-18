GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) — The National Park Service has announced multiple trail and campground closures at Grand Canyon National Park due to the construction of the Transcanyon Waterline.

Here are the closures expected to affect Grand Canyon trail and campground areas:

Rim Trail in front of Bright Angel Lodge with a detour going around the Lodge: Oct. 1 – Nov. 17, 2023

Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: Oct. 12, 2023 – March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Trail approximately half a mile from the Trailhead to Silver Bridge, including Havasupai Gardens Campground: Dec. 1, 2023 – April 14, 2024

Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: Dec. 2, 2024 – March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Campground: Dec. 19, 2024 – May 9, 2025

Silver Bridge: Sept. 15 – Dec. 31, 2025

Park officials said to expect possible intermittent trail delays of up to 30 minutes in the vicinity of construction work. Construction areas and schedules are reportedly subject to change — you can check the park’s website here for its most up-to-date status.

Courtesy of National Park Service

The NPS said visitors will be able to use an upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail from the Trailhead to nearly half a mile down the trail during the Dec. 1, 2023 – April 14, 2024 closure period.

Additionally, the South Kaibab Trail will stay open for private river exchanges during Bright Angel Trail closures. Officials said that due to some of the Bright Angel Trail closures, mule rides will be suspended Dec. 1, 2023 – April 14, 2024.

“No hikers or other trail users will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances,” the NPS stated. “The National Park Service emphasizes the importance of always staying on designated trails, and visitors should not attempt to go over or around a closure. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, construction flaggers, and signs placed along the trail.”

The Transcanyon Waterline is a 12.5-mile water pipeline constructed in the 1960s that brings water from Roaring Springs on the North Rim to the Havasupai Gardens, formerly called Indian Garden, pump station and then down to the South Rim, according to the NPS website. It reportedly provides the drinking water and fire suppression for all facilities on the South Rim as well as some inner canyon facilities in the Cross Canyon Corridor, including over 800 historic buildings.

More information about the Transcanyon Waterline can be found here.