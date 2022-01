FILE – A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CBS is moving the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas.

A tweet announced the change on Tuesday, setting the star-studded awards show on April 3.

The show will air from the MGM Grand. Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the show, which was scheduled in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.