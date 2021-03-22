Got the COVID-19 vaccine? Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme every day of 2021

(ABC4) – Your COVID-19 vaccination card can land you a sweet treat through the rest of 2021.

Krispy Kreme says it will offer guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any of its shops through the remainder of the year can receive a free iconic Original Glazed doughnut.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.

Krispy Kreme says it will also be supporting health care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

In addition, Krispy Kreme says it is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to its employees to allow them to get the vaccine.

Starting Saturday, March 27, through May 23, if you purchase any dozen donuts on Saturdays and Sundays, Krispy Kreme says it will offer you an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to share with a friend or neighbor for just $1 as part of their “Be Sweet Weekends.”

To help you get your week off to a good start, Krispy Kreme is also offering a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday from March 29 to May 24.