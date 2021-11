WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (ABC4) – One neighborhood woke up to a curious surprise visitor on the roof this morning!

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a goat was seen roaming around a Bethany area neighborhood on Monday.

(Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Gus the Goat had reportedly wandered off from his home and ended up climbing onto a neighbor’s roof.

Gus’ owner was eventually able to convince him to descend after luring him with a yummy snack — french fries