LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A laminated poster is hung up at each of the entrances at Sunset Dog Park by the family of 6-year-old Chloe Sunder.

They are doing everything they can to hopefully make this dog owner come forward.



6-year-old girl was attacked by a dog at Sunset Dog Park.

They described to 8 News Now, that earlier this month a wolf hybrid-looking dog attacked Chloe and the owner did not take accountability. “The dog came out of nowhere,” said Chloe.

She was enjoying a March afternoon at the dog park with her grandma and aunt but things turned horrific quickly.

“She started running toward the obstacle course and that is when the dog started to tackle her and thrashing her I sprinted up,” said Daphne Neal, Chloe’s aunt.

At first, they were unsure if Chloe was bit or not. “I was thinking he was a wolf, and he was really mean he doesn’t like kids,” she said.

The owner got her dog off the six-year-old, but when she saw how badly she was hurt she took off.

“I’m thinking maybe she’s putting the dog away so that we can exchange information or something like that because this is an emergency,” Neal said.

A witness was able to briefly note down a Utah license plate number, and during this time an ambulance took Chloe away.

“My daughter was screaming and crying I have never seen her behave that way before,” said Sarah Sunder, Chloe’s mom.

Sunder said because there were no records of the dog, Chloe had to go through several rounds of rabies vaccines. “I am really tough,” Chloe said.

In the meantime, the family has a message for the owner of this dog.

“You are responsible for your animal especially when they are violent, and I can’t believe an adult would walk away from a child being injured like that,” Neal said.

Sunder wants the dog owner to pay for the medical bills that they have racked up because of this.

Chloe will be going through her last round of rabies vaccine this weekend.

The dog owner is described to be a blonde woman in her 40s, with a Utah license plate.

Clark County confirms to 8 News Now that Animal Control is now involved.