Gerber searching for 2021 ‘spokesbaby’

NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, announced it will purchase Gerber, the largest baby food producer in the U.S., for $5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gerber is searching for its next “spokesbaby.”

As part of the 11th anniversary of the company’s Photo Search Contest, the next Gerber spokesbaby will also be honored with the title of the company’s “Chief Growing Officer,” who will “help make big kid decisions on what little ones everywhere need to grow and thrive,” according to Gerber.

Here is what the judges of the competition are looking for in the next Gerber spokesbaby:

Infectious giggle

Shining personality

The ability to melt hearts with cuteness (no corporate experience required)

All applicants must be between 0 to 48 months old.

Besides holding the prestigious honor of being the 2021 Gerber spokesbaby, the winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize, be featured on Gerber’s social media pages and marketing campaigns, and will receive a selection of Gerber products.

“Spokesbaby” applications can be sent until May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

For more information on the contest, click here