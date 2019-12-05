George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family, attorneys

(CNN) – George Zimmerman is going after Trayvon Martin’s family for millions of dollars in a new lawsuit.
He has filed a $100-million suit against Martin’s parents, their attorney, and others.
Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering martin after he shot and killed the 17-year-old back in 20-12.
He now claims the teen’s parents knew a woman who testified during the trial was a fake witness.
Zimmerman is also alleging defamation by the Martin family attorney– Ben Crump.
In a statement, Crump calls the lawsuit “unfounded and reckless” and says Zimmerman is trying to profit off the martin family’s grief.
