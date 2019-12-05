George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family, attorneys

FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, George Zimmerman smiles as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. Zimmerman, who was acquitted of the 2012 killing of an unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin, has filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, against the teens’ parents, family attorney and prosecutors who tried his case, claiming they coached a witness to give false testimony. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

(CNN) – George Zimmerman is going after Trayvon Martin’s family for millions of dollars in a new lawsuit.

He has filed a $100-million suit against Martin’s parents, their attorney, and others.

Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering martin after he shot and killed the 17-year-old back in 20-12.

He now claims the teen’s parents knew a woman who testified during the trial was a fake witness.

Zimmerman is also alleging defamation by the Martin family attorney– Ben Crump.

In a statement, Crump calls the lawsuit “unfounded and reckless” and says Zimmerman is trying to profit off the martin family’s grief.

