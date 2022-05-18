(ABC4) – Record low unemployment has helped many employees get better wages, but new research says the pandemic widened the gender pay gap.

According to payroll data company PayScale, the average woman makes 83 cents for every man’s one dollar for the same work, only improving two cents since 2015.

When looking at full and part-time work, that gap worsens about 5 cents.

As for Utah, women here make less than one penny, for every one dollar men make at work, ranking our state second worse nationwide, with Wyoming coming in last.