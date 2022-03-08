(ABC4) – Gas prices have risen significantly as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Americans are feeling the effects, as the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, almost 50 cents more than just a couple weeks ago, and $1.30 more than a year ago.

The national average has not been this high since 2008.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil last week from 31 different countries. The oil will come from the countries’ reserves to help counteract the rising prices.

The IEA announced Friday that they have committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million barrels from their “strategic reserves” to reassure markets that have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The amount, half of which is expected to come from the U.S., is the largest coordinated release since 1974, the year IEA was founded.

Despite the announcement, the impact on pricing has been minimal, as the amount of oil that comes from Russia far outweighs the amount that will be released as compensation.

The IEA states that Russia exports approximately 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, making up 12% of its global trade.

Total domestic gasoline stocks have recently decreased by 500,000 barrels to 246 million barrels as gasoline demand has risen from 8.66 million barrels/day to 8.74 million barrels/day.

Thus, you have an increase in demand and a decrease in supply, resulting in rising prices.

As the conflict continues, oil markets are likely to respond by increasing the price of crude oil, as a reflection of the increased risk of global oil supply disruption.