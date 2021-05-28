Gas prices at highest point since 2014: What to expect this Memorial Day weekend

(ABC4) – While the price of gas only increased by a penny this week, getting a gallon of gas hasn’t been this expensive in seven years.

AAA reports the national average price of regular gasoline is $3.04. This is the highest price since Memorial Day weekend in 2014 when gas was going for $3.65 a gallon.

Despite the higher price, AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car over the long Memorial Day weekend – an increase of 53% from last year.

Since Thursday, May 20, AAA reports ten states have seen the largest changes in their averages:

Michigan (+9 cents)

Ohio (+5 cents)

Hawaii (+4 cents)

Oklahoma (-4 cents)

Indiana (+3 cents)

Alaska (+3 cents)

Texas (-3 cents)

Georgia (-3 cents)

North Carolina (-3 cents)

Maryland (-3 cents).

States in the central U.S. have the cheapest prices for gas while states in the west and throughout most of New England are seeing the highest prices. That includes Utah, with a price of gas at $3.35, over $0.30 higher than the national average.

A year ago, a gallon of gas was going for $2.21 in Utah.

While Utah’s average price of gas is high compared to the rest of the nation, California has the highest average gas price at $4.18 a gallon.

