Garth Brooks set to perform at Biden inauguration, says it’s ‘not a political statement’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — President-elect Joe Biden’s star-studded January 20 inauguration just got a little more starry.

Country music icon Garth Brooks announced Monday he’ll help ring in the Biden presidency with a performance at the Washington, D.C., ceremony on Wednesday.

“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks told reporters, Entertainment Tonight reports. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

Brooks added with the exception of Ronald Reagan, he’s played for every president since Jimmy Carter.

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are also set to perform in-person, while Tom Hanks will host a TV special that night featuring Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and others.

Brooks elaborated, saying: “…no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”

Biden will become the 46th U.S. president when he’s sworn in on Wednesday.

Biden’s inaugurational rehearsal got off to a rocky start Monday morning.

Numerous people who had gathered for a walkthrough of the ceremony, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and move in the direction of a secure location in response to an ‘exterior threat.’

The Capitol and the surround House and Senate offices were placed in lockdown.

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution. The U.S. Secret Service, which is in charge of security for the inauguration, said there was no threat to the public.

DC Fire and EMS reports that an occupant of a homeless tent indicated she was using propane, “which may explain report of ‘explosion.’”