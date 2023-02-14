(ABC4) — The lawyer for Gabby Petito’s family filed a request for the letter reportedly written by Brian Laundrie’s mom that allegedly references bringing a shovel to bury a body, according to court documents.

The letter was allegedly written by the mother of Brian Laundrie and was inscribed on the envelope with “burn after reading,” court documents say.

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, are suing the Laundrie family for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming they knew their son had murdered Gabby Petito and did nothing to help them locate her.

“Please produce a copy of a letter written by Roberta Laundrie to Brian Laundrie, which letter states, in part, that Roberta Laundrie would bring a shovel to help bury a body, and which letter was contained in an envelope which on said envelope stated, ‘Burn after reading,'” the court documents read.

Reilly potentially would use the letter in a deposition. His request for the note was submitted on Tuesday, according to WFLA.

The letter was previously in possession of the FBI and was delivered to the Laundries’ long-time lawyer Steve Bertolino on June 24, 2022, according to court documents.

Pat Reilly, the attorney who represents Petito’s parents said he saw the letter at the FBI regional office in Tampa during a meeting with the Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

“There’s some pretty extreme things she said in there that, without having the letter here to quote it I don’t want to say, but I will simply tell you that there’s some pretty extreme things that were contained within that letter,” Reilly told WFLA’s J.B. Biunno in June. “I will tell you, by the way, that on the envelope that contained the letter, the words ‘burn after you read this’ were written.”

Bertolino has refused to offer up the letter in the past, saying it was written prior to Brian and Gabby leaving Florida and has nothing to do with the case. He has also said that the contents are personal between a mother and a son.

“Attorney Reilly and his clients are entitled to allege what they want in court filings but their allegations are not based on fact but on conjecture only,” Bertolino previously told reporters at WFLA.

Brian Laundrie was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot at North Port’s Carlton Reserve in October 2021, one month after Gabby Petito’s body was found on Sept. 18. A notebook was found with his body that reportedly claimed that he had killed Petito to end her pain after an injury. The notebook was released to the public, however, the letter remains with Bertolino.