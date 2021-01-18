From beehives to a private movie theatre: 10 perks of being the President of the United States

(ABC4) — The President of the United States has a stressful job, but with that responsibility comes quite a few perks!

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday, here are some of the bonuses he will experience as Commander in Chief.

According to Business Insider, the President of the United States gets some pretty gratifying financial benefits.

$400,000 salary

Personal plane: Air Force One refers to the specific planes designed to carry the president, according to whitehouse.gov. These planes must be ready to depart to any country in the world at the drop of a hat. The two customized Boeing 747-200B aircraft that meet these criteria are known worldwide as a symbol of the United States presidency. They are labeled with the American flag and the Seal of the President of the United States. But that’s not all! The president and his fellow travelers have access to 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels.



FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2004, file photo, Air Force One rises above the packed grand stands along the super stretch at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bush arrived before the race, talked with drivers along pit road and gave the command for drivers to start their engines. President Donald Trump will look to rev up his appeal with a key voting demographic Sunday — NASCAR fans — as he takes in the Daytona 500. (Jim Tiller/Daytona Beach News-Journal Pool via AP)



Helicopter: The Marine Corps has a fleet of helicopters designated specifically to transport the president, vice president, and other senior officials. The fleet is called “Marine One” when the president is on board.

Post-Presidency Pension: Under the Former President’s Act, former presidents who have not been removed from office through impeachment receive a yearly pension which is equal to the pay of Cabinet Secretary. In 2021, that is $221,400, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.

Secret Service Protection: Also thanks to the Former President’s Act, presidents not only receive personal protection while they are in office, but throughout their lives.

A U.S. Secret Service guard stands post at the North Portico of the White House, after the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert )

Movie Theater: Yes, the White House has a movie theater with about 40 seats that sit behind four large armchairs, according to whitehousemuseum.org. The theater was originally a cloakroom until it was remodeled into a family theater in 1942. The president’s family and guests often receive movies to view before their release in this room.

White House grounds: The president’s job requires a lot of time, but Biden will have many choices for recreation if he does find a few free minutes. The grounds include a swimming pool, putting green, tennis court, basketball court, and gardens, including the famous Rose Garden.

White House Bowling Alley: President Harry Truman opened the two-lane White House bowling alley in 1947, according to history.com. He supported White house employees in starting a White House Bowling League in 1950, which included members of the Secret Service, secretaries, and groundskeepers, among others. The alley was closed in 1955 to become a mimeograph room, but another alley was opened next to the Eisenhower Building.

White House Beehive: The beehive is located on the South Lawn and is bee-lieved to be the first on White House grounds – pun intended. It was started by a White House carpenter, Charlie Brandt, who wanted to try beekeeping. The honey is put to culinary use in the White House.

White House private chef: The White House has had many private chefs throughout the years who feed the presidential family.

But these perks won’t belong to Biden until he is officially sworn in as president on Wednesday.