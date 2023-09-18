SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns will have a great opportunity to see fall colors coming in this weekend, when all U.S. national parks will be free to enter.

Saturday is one of five days the National Park Service is waiving admission fees in 2023.

We’ve already had three free days this year: January 16, which is Martin Luther King Day; April 22, which was the first day of National Park Week; and August 4, marking the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

September 23 is the fourth free admission day, which was enacted to recognize National Public Lands Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to NPS, National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and has been held on the fourth Saturday of September every year. It is, traditionally, the U.S.’s largest single-day volunteer effort, encouraging people to connect with the nature spaces in their community.

In addition to visiting national parks for free, everyone is encouraged to volunteer to restore and preserve public lands around them.

While you won’t need to pay a fee to get into the national parks, fee are still required for overnight camping, cabin rentals, transportation, group day use and use of special areas.

In Utah, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion National Parks will reportedly be participating in the free admission day. Additionally, national sites such as Cedar Breaks National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Golden Spike National Historic Site, and Natural Bridges National Monument will be waiving entrance fees that day, according to Utah.com.