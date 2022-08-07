LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday morning, the National Park Service said.

National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 11:15 a.m.

Rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains with support from a dive team from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The cause of death and the identity of the remains has not been determined. No other details are available at this time.

This is the fourth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead since May. The first set was found May 1 when a body was found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor.

Less than a week later, additional human remains were found at Callville Bay. The third set of remains was found on July 25, when a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach reported human remains to the National Park Service.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.