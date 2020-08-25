Fort Rucker identifies soldier found dead Sunday

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — Fort Rucker has identified the soldier that was found dead around Clayhatchee Sunday morning.
The soldier was Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Faris, 35, assigned to the 110th Aviation Brigade. Faris was a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina and had served in the Army since 2005.
“Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this Soldier,” a release from the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
Army CID and local police are still investigating what led to Faris’ death.
