Former Vice President Pence undergoes procedure, receives pacemaker

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally at an airplane hangar, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is recovering after having a procedure to implant a pacemaker.

In 2016, Pence disclosed that he had been diagnosed with asymptomatic left bundle branch block, according to a statement from The Office of Former Vice President Mike Pence.

The statement goes on to read that, after recently experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and consulting with his doctors, Pence underwent the procedure on Wednesday in Virginia.

The 61-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activity soon.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses, and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute,” Pence says in the statement.

Pence has been largely quiet since leaving office. In recent weeks, he has been joining conservative organizations, writing op-eds, delivering speeches, and launching an advocacy group that will focus on promoting the Trump administration’s accomplishments.