Former retired NFL player Robert McCune, 14 others sentenced for nationwide health care fraud scheme

(ABC4) – Over a dozen former retired NFL players were sentenced Wednesday for their involvement with a nationwide health care fraud scheme.
Fourteen former NFL players were sentenced in federal court — some will serve prison time and others were sentenced to home detention for participating in the scheme that was spearheaded by former retired NFL player Robert McCune, 42, the Department of Justice states.
McCune was sentenced to five years in prison for orchestrating the scheme that defrauded the NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan (the Plan). The Plan provided former players — spouses, and dependents — up to a maximum of $350,000 per player tax-free reimbursement of out-of pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance.
Court documents shows that McCune submitted false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his behalf and on behalf of dozens of other former NFL players.
Between June 5, 2017 and April 12, 2018, he submitted 68 claims for 51 other players. The claims typically sought reimbursment of $40,000 or more for expensive medical equipment such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices.
None of the devices were ever purchased or recieved.
McCune pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of health care fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to a press release.
In total, McCune and the other 13 retired players submitted close to $2.9 million in fraudulent claims to the Plan.
These are the 13 other defedents that have also been sentenced for their participation in the scheme:
- John Eubanks, 38, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was sentenced to 18 months in prison;
- Tamarick Vanover, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Ceandris Brown, 39, of Iowa Colony, Texas, were each sentenced to a year and a day in prison;
- Correll Buckhalter, 43, of Colleyville, Texas, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, followed by 300 days’ home detention;
- Clinton Portis, 40, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by 180 days’ home detention;
- Etric Pruitt, 40, of Theodore, Alabama, was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by 180 days’ home detention;
- James Butler, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to two months in prison, followed by 180 days’ home detention;
- Carlos Rogers, 40, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was sentenced to 180 days’ home detention and 400 hours of community service;
- Anthony Montgomery, 37, of Cleveland, Ohio; Antwan Odom, 40, of Irvington, Alabama; Darrell Reid, 39, of Farmingdale, New Jersey; and Fredrick Bennett, 38, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, were each sentenced to 180 days’ home detention and 240 hours of community service; and
- Joe Horn, 50, of Columbia, South Carolina, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service.