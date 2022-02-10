Former retired NFL player Robert McCune, 14 others sentenced for nationwide health care fraud scheme

BALTIMORE – 2008: Robert McCune of the Baltimore Ravens poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Over a dozen former retired NFL players were sentenced Wednesday for their involvement with a nationwide health care fraud scheme.

Fourteen former NFL players were sentenced in federal court — some will serve prison time and others were sentenced to home detention for participating in the scheme that was spearheaded by former retired NFL player Robert McCune, 42, the Department of Justice states.

McCune was sentenced to five years in prison for orchestrating the scheme that defrauded the NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan (the Plan). The Plan provided former players — spouses, and dependents — up to a maximum of $350,000 per player tax-free reimbursement of out-of pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance.

Court documents shows that McCune submitted false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his behalf and on behalf of dozens of other former NFL players.

Between June 5, 2017 and April 12, 2018, he submitted 68 claims for 51 other players. The claims typically sought reimbursment of $40,000 or more for expensive medical equipment such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices.

None of the devices were ever purchased or recieved.

McCune pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of health care fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to a press release.

In total, McCune and the other 13 retired players submitted close to $2.9 million in fraudulent claims to the Plan.

These are the 13 other defedents that have also been sentenced for their participation in the scheme: