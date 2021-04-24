Former President Trump makes $10,000 donation to rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew members

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – The United Cajun Navy received a $10,000 donation from former President Donald Trump to help the search and rescue efforts of the Seacor Power victims.

United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell confirmed Friday that the former president made a hefty donation toward the rescue efforts of the seven men who are still missing from the Seacor Power crew.

As of April 19, the U.S. Coast Guard said it will suspend the search for crew members who disappeared when a lift boat capsized off Louisiana last week at sunset Monday, and authorities do not expect to find more survivors from the vessel.

The grim news from Capt. Will Watson, commander of the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, comes after days of searching for the missing workers from the oil industry lift boat Seacor Power, which capsized Tuesday during a fierce storm in the Gulf of Mexico about eight miles (13 kilometers) south of Port Fourchon. Six of the 19 workers on the boat were rescued within hours of the wreck; five more bodies were found in the water or onboard the vessel in the days since then. Eight remain missing.