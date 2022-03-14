(ABC4) – Former President Barack Obama says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Obama made the announcement through a Twitter post saying:

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

On his Facebook page, he added:

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

According to CNN, Obama had tested positive for the virus after spending most of the winter in Hawaii. His diagnosis was received after returning to Washington D.C.

Obama is the second known American president to contract the virus after Donald Trump tested positive in October 2020, CNN reports.

Most recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) marked the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic that was officially declared back on March 11, 2020.

As many states continue relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, health officials are still encouraging mask-wearing and vaccination as the most effective method against COVID-related hospitalizations and death.