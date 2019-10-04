Florida mother tells children to take off seatbelts before purposefully crashing van, police say

(CNN)- Flordia police say a mother told her four kids to take off their seatbelts righ before crashing the minivan she was driving into a tree.

Ocala police say Calicia Williams crashed on purpose.

They say she told them her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash.

Witnesses also told police she was saying the devil can’t hurt them, and only Jesus can cure them.

All five people in the van were taken to area hospitals.

The children range in age from 7 to 13 years old. The four children are all in stable condition.

Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

