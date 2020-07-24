Florida credit union pokes fun at mask debate

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida credit union settled its own COVID-19 mask debate by turning the controversial topic into a laugh.

Panhandle Educators Federal Credit Union in Bay County posted a “hilarious” photo illustrating “suitable” and “unsuitable” face coverings to its Facebook page.

The photo depicts a person wearing a face mask with the mouth and nose covered (suitable) next to someone wearing a ski mask (unsuitable).

The post read simply: “Just so we are clear.”

Chris Ford, marketing director for the credit union, said it was time to lighten the mood.

“There’s been so much serious information out there, it’s just good to have it light-hearted,” Ford said. “For our employees and our members.”

“I saw another company do something similar,” Ford said, “And I was like, ‘OK, we’ll take that idea and kind of own it.'”

Ford said he hoped it would get a few laughs but was pleasantly surprised by how many.

“Our board loved it and our CEO,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people call and say, ‘That’s hilarious.'”

Even past employees and other banks have reached out, Ford said.

“We’ve even had other people from other banks and credit unions nod to us saying it was really funny,” he said.