Florida Burger King worker filmed mopping table tops

National
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP/WJXT) — Burger King is apologizing after a Florida employee was caught on video using a floor mop to clean the tops of tables.

The video shows an employee scrubbing a table with a mop and then back down to the floor.

The fast food chain released a statement Friday condemning the employee’s actions and calling the incident unacceptable.

News4Jax reports the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents and dirty freezer interiors.

