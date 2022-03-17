LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Buff Hollywood stars, combat sports headliners and fitness models are finding big money on Instagram, and a marketing study of the Top 20 #fitfluencers reveals who might be cashing in the most.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tops the list, with estimated earnings per Instagram post of $767,196, according to comparethemarket.com. The company’s research indicates The Rock could haul in about $39.9 million for just one post a week for an entire year.
In second, MMA star Conor McGregor could get $115,569 per Instagram post, and in third is Russian MMA celebrity Khabib Nurmagomedov at $85,991.
Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is next at $72,379 per post, and model Mia Khalifa comes in at $71,005.
The Top 20 are below:
The study estimated the potential earnings based on each account’s number of followers and engagement rate. The Rock has a whopping 289 million followers.
“With so many of us consuming fitness content on Instagram, it’s no wonder that a lot of celebrities are cashing in on fitness posts – and for some people, they’ve turned it into a full-time job,” according to the study’s authors. Compare the Market is an Australian insurance company.
“Over the lockdowns, online fitness influencers gained a whole new appreciation as people looked to keep fit with limited access to gyms and workout facilities. However, although fitness influencers are a great source of motivation for many, you should always make sure to consult with a qualified professional before taking any health advice,” said Compare the Market’s Anthony Fleming.
Connections to Las Vegas are plentiful, with many of the #fitfluencers frequent visitors for work or play. Mayweather — currently promoting online betting for March Madness on his Instagram — and Mike Tyson (No. 9 at $42,796) own homes here. Tyson appeared at Resorts World in October when a statue of him was put in outside a Mulberry Street Pizzeria. A 2014 video shot in the desert outside of Las Vegas features Michelle Lewin (No. 10, $38,499)
So if you have fame, fortune and fitness, don’t ignore the potential for a little more income.