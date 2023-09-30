SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to be crowned Miss Utah, has been crowned Miss USA 2023, according to a press release.

The live broadcast, which aired on The CW, showcased the 72nd Miss USA Pageant — 51 women, each for all 50 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, competing for the title of Miss USA.

The competition includes multiple segments, including Interviews, Swim Competition, Evening Gown, Final Question, and Final Look.

Leading up to her crown, Voigt took to social media, stating, “Posting this as I wait my turn in line for the job interview of a lifetime. The past seven years of my pageant journey have all led me to this moment. I usually have a bit of nerves before interview, but right now, I feel completely at peace. I can’t wait to get into that room, connect with the judges, and show them 100% of who Noelia is!”

Voigt also had this to say after winning Miss Utah just a few months ago: “I am honored to be the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the title of Miss Utah USA, and I am truly looking forward to breaking barriers and bridging the gap between communities by being able to speak Spanish and connect with the large Hispanic population in Utah.”

Laylah Rose, President and CEO of Miss USA, reflected on the platform that the pageant serves as for these women and their individual goals: “They are making waves and impacts in their communities and states and I’m so proud of all of them, truly! This organization was made for them, and that is exactly what I’m here to do- highlight them in a space they were meant to shine in! They are Queens with hearts of gold from the inside out.”

The event took place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Miss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant.