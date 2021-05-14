Fire hazard prompts recall of certain Polaris off-road vehicles

(ABC4) – TWo models of an off-road vehicle are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Polaris is recalling two of its 2021 RZR recreational off-road vehicles, models PRO XP and PRO XP 4.

The vehicles were manufactured without copper seal washers on the turbocharger’s oil supply line, which can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you have one of these vehicles, seen below, you should stop using it and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The affected models were sold nationwide from November 2020 through March 2021.

Less than three dozen units are affected. For more on this Polaris recall, click here.

Earlier this month, certain all-terrain vehicles have been recalled due to a potential crash hazard.

The recall involves about 2,050 units of the 2021 CFORCE 800XC ATVs with 800cc 4-cycle engines.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the electronic power steering on the ATVs can malfunction, causing the rider to lose control and posing a potential crash hazard.

CFMOTO has received three reports of the electronic power steering failing on the ATVs, causing riders to lose control of the vehicle. Two injuries have been reported as a result of the issue.

For more information on this recall, click here.