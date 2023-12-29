SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Near year, new you. With the turn of the calendar just days away, it’s time to set goals for the future. For most Americans, it seems saving money is top of mind in 2024.

Statista, an online data platform with a collection of statistics, recently conducted a survey asking Americans what their resolution would be for 2024. Nearly 60% said they would like to have a larger nest egg in their bank accounts, overtaking the trend of losing weight and exercising more.

“In a similar vein to saving more money, one in four U.S. adults said they wanted to reduce their spending on living expenses such as food and energy in the coming year,” wrote Statista data journalist Anna Fleck.

It may come as no surprise Americans are looking to save their paychecks more than in the past, considering a large concern for the economy, despite signs of easing inflation. Still, a 2022 Statista survey found Americans aimed to spend less on subscription services, new clothes, going out to eat or drink and travel less to save their money.

Exercising more and eating healthier are still among America’s top concerns for 2024 though. According to Statista’s data, 50% of Americans reported they would like to exercise more and 47% mentioned eating healthier.

Other Americans said they would like to spend more time with friends and family or reduce stress from work and spend less time on social media in the new year.

According to Statista some of the less popular new resolutions for 2024 include cutting down on alcohol and becoming a vegetarian or a vegan.