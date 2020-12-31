FINAL FAREWELL: Remembering influential people we lost in 2020

(ABC4) – From politics to local sporting stars, Utah and the nation lost numerous individuals in 2020.

Here’s a look at some of those:

David Stern, 77

The NBA’s former commissioner died on January 1 after suffering a brain hemorrhage in Dec. 2019.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his oldest daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in late January with seven other people as they were flying to a basketball tournament.

John Andretti, 56

The famed race car driver died after a battling cancer in late January.

Kirk Douglas, 103

The actor who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, helped fatally weaken the blacklist against suspected Communists, and reigned for decades as a Hollywood maverick and patriarch died in early February.

Kenny Rogers, 81

The actor and singer died in March of natural causes while under hospice care.

Joe Diffie, 61

The Grammy-winning country music legend passed away in late March from COVID-19 related complications.

Rev. Joseph Lowery, 98

Civil rights leader and friend of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. died in late March from natural causes.

Bill Withers, 81

The man who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “ Lean On Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died from heart complications in early April.

Betty Wright, 66

The Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love” died in her Miami home in May after being diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2019.

Jerry Stiller, 92

The actor and comedian known for his roles in “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens” died of natural cases in May.

Annie Glenn, 100

The wife of astronaut John Glenn died of COVID-19 complications at a Minnesota nursing home in May.

Jerry Sloan, 78

The Utah Jazz Hall of Fame coach passed away in late May after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016.

Jean Kennedy Smith, 92

The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and U.S. ambassador died in her Manhattan home in June.

Joel Schumacher, 80

The filmmaker behind “St. Elmo’s Fire” and steering the Batman franchise into “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” died in late June after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Carl Reiner, 98

The Hollywood entertainer died of natural causes in June.

Hugh Downs, 99

The legendary broadcasters died in his Scottsdale, Ariz., home.

Nick Cordero, 41

After three months in the ICU with COVID-19 – and having his right leg amputated as a result – the Broadway star passed away in early July.

Benjamin Keough, 27

The grandson of Elvis Presley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July.

John Lewis, 80

The civil rights icon and Congressman died in July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019.

Kelly Preston, 57

John Travolta’s wife of 28 years died in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Charlie Daniels, 83

The country music and southern rock legend passed away in July after a hemorrhagic stroke.

Grant Imahara, 49

A longtime host of “Mythbusters” died of a brain aneurysm in July.

Naya Rivera, 33

The “Glee” star died in an accidental drowning in California after she went for a swim with her 4-year-old son in July.

Regis Philbin, 88

The longtime television host and actor died of natural causes in late July.

Herman Cain, 74

A 2012 presidential candidate died at an Atlanta-area hospital after battling the coronavirus in late July.

Wilford Brimley, 85

The Utah actor best known as the face of Quaker Oats and the spokesperson for diabetes education died in August.

Chadwick Boseman, 43

The actor known for playing Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and the Black Panther died in August after battling cancer.

Chris Cage

The former Unified Fire Authority firefighter from Cottonwood Heights that traveled to Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks to help search for bodies died in August of a Ground Zero-related cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87

A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died in September at her home in Washington, D.C.

Johnny Nash, 80

Nash, singer of “I Can See Clearly Now,” died on October 6 from natural cases in his Houston home.

James Hogle, Jr.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced “with very heavy hearts,” that the zoo’s Chair Emeritus and former Chairman of the Board died after a year-long battle with cancer in October.

Eddie Van Halen, 65

The co-founder of Van Halen had been battling throat cancer and died surrounded by friends and family at a Santa Monica, California hospital on October 6.

Roberta McCain, 108

The mother of Senator John McCain died at the age of 108 in mid-October.

Sean Connery, 90

The Scottish actor best known for his role in the James Bond films died at the age of 90 in late October. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Alex Trebek, 80

The longtime Jeopardy! host died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in November.

Tony Hsieh, 46

The former CEO of retail giant Zappos and founder of DTP passed away in late November.

Dave Prowse, 85

The British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy died in November after a short illness.

Charley Pride, 86

The country singer died from COVID-19 complications in December.

Mary Malouf

The executive editor of the Salt Lake Magazine died following a freak accident in California in early December.

Ty Jordan, 19

The standout University of Utah running back died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas Day in Texas.

Dawn Wells, 82

The actress who played Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died on Dec. 30 of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said.

Rep. LaWanna Shurtliff, 82

The Utah legislator died after a three-week battle with pneumonia in late December.