BOULDER CITY, NV (ABC4) – Another set of human remains was discovered at Lake Mead Monday, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

At approximately 8 p.m., park rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains near Swim Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Park rangers have reportedly set a perimeter to recover the remains with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team.

This is the fifth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead since May.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information will be provided at this time.

Lake Mead is the country’s first and largest national recreation area and the fifth most visited national park in the country.