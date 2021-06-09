Fees increase to visit, camp in some Idaho state parks for out-of-state visitors

IDAHO (ABC4) – Heading to Idaho to visit a state park? You may pay twice as much as before if you aren’t a state resident.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
To comply with a new state law, the Idaho State Parks have announced camping and entry fees for non-Idaho residents will double at select parks starting Thursday, June 10.
The daily, non-resident entry fee at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will increase to $14. At all other state parks, Idaho residents and out-of-state guests will pay the same $7 fee to get in.
If you plan to camp at Farragut, Henrys Lake, Ponderosa, Priest Lake, and Round Lake, fees will be double what Idahoans pay. For example, a basic campsite at one of these parks will cost $48 a night, while a site with full hookups will cost $64 for non-Idaho residents – in both cases, double the $24 and $32, respectively, Idahoans pay.
“The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” says Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities at our parks.”
Higher non-resident fees are common at state parks. For example, Utah residents are charged $15 per vehicle to visit Sand Hollow State Park while non-residents are charged $20 for day use.
In 2020, Idaho State Parks set a visitation record with nearly 7.7 million people visiting for day use or camping. That’s a surge of 1.2 million over the previous high number. Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation report about 30% of visitors were from out of state.
Also on Thursday, the annual Motor Vehicle Entry Fee will rise to $80 for all users, providing unlimited daily entry to parks for the year. Idaho residents are advised to get the $10 State Park Passport, which provides unlimited entry into parks for a year. The Passport is available at your local department of motor vehicles when Idahoans register their motor vehicles.