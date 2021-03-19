Real Water pulls products after FDA warns company’s water may make you sick

LAS VEGAS (ABC4) – A Las Vegas-based company says it is asking all retailers to pull its products from shelves after the FDA and health officials said its water is responsible for making some people sick, including children.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration recommended against drinking Real Water’s products after numerous people reported suffering liver damage, including multiple children that had to be transported to Salt Lake City for treatment.

On March 13, the FDA says they were notified of five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, resulting in acute liver failure, in infants and young children that occurred in November 2020 with an unknown cause reported in southern Nevada.

While all five patients had been hospitalized and since recovered, they had something else in common – all patients had reported drank Real Water brand alkaline water. Additional people in their households had also consumed the water, but reported less severe symptoms like fever, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and fatigue.

The FDA says drinking “Real Water” brand alkaline water is the online common link between all patients.

On Thursday, ABC4 affiliate KLAS reports Real Water issued a statement in response to the FDA’s advisory, saying, “We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation.”

While the problem arose in Las Vegas, Real Water is asking retailers across the nation to pull its products from shelves until the issue is resolved.

“We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution.”

As KLAS reports, parents of one of those victims, a 2-year-old boy, have filed a lawsuit against Real Water, alleging their son got sick after drinking their water. The lawsuit, which you can see below, says the boy was hospitalized in Las Vegas but had to be transported on an emergency jet to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for emergency treatment for liver malfunction.

He was found to have over 5,000 units per liter of ALT, or alanine transaminase, an enzyme found mostly in the liver. ALT is released into the bloodstream when liver cells are damaged. High levels of ALT in the blood can indicate a liver problem.

Court documents, which you can read below, say the normal value for ALT in blood ranges from 29 to 33 units per liter for males and 19 to 25 for females – well below the rate of the toddler, which made him a candidate for a liver transplant.

Personnel from Summerlin Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas report other children in Clark County, Nevada, also had to be transported to Primary Children’s.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s investigating a possible acute hepatitis outbreak tied to the product.