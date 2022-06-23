WASHINGTON (AP) — The FDA has ordered all Juul electronic cigarettes to be removed from the U.S. market.

“Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., in a Thursday press release. “The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”

Juul Labs Inc. must now stop selling and distributing its products, according to the FDA. Those that are already on the market must be removed.

Affected products include the JUUL device and for JUULpods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol-flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.