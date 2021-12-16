FDA allowing abortion pill to be dispensed by mail across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: U.S. Supreme Court is seen prior to a candlelight vigil on abortion rights in front of U.S. Supreme Court December 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. ShutDownDC held the event to discuss abortion rights and to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade landmark decision. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The U.S Food and Drug Administration has announced the repeal of a restriction that requires the abortion pill to be given in-person to patients Thursday.

The announcement will allow mifepristone, a drug used in early abortion and miscarriage care, to be mailed to patients around the country.

This decision comes in response to a case filed in 2017 by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of abortion providers and medical groups.

“The FDA’s decision to permanently remove the in-person pill pick-up requirement is a major step forward that will enable many more patients to get this safe and time-sensitive medication as soon as they are ready, without travel-related expenses and delay. From the person living in a rural community hundreds of miles from the nearest clinic to the patient who wants to access this essential care in the privacy and comfort of their home, the FDA’s decision will come as a tremendous relief for countless abortions and miscarriage patients. However, it is disappointing that the FDA fell short of repealing all of its medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone and these remaining obstacles should also be lifted,” said Georgeanne Usova, senior legislative counsel at the ACLU.

The FDA’s decision comes at a pivotal moment when, last week, the Supreme Court effectively gave states the green light to ban abortion by allowing Texas abortion laws to continue.

This decision will help expand options and capacity in states seeing an influx of out-of-state residents seeking abortion care as a result of abortion bans and restrictions in their home states.