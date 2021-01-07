FBI seeking information on violent protests at Capitol, police identify persons of interest

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. FBI is accepting tips & digital media depicting rioting & violence in the U.S. Capitol Building & surrounding area on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/3gwcYcehAG pic.twitter.com/RXtFscFjZr — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/W2d95QvIfL — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. has also identified numerous persons of interest, including a horned shirtless man, a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies and a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman.”

Here is a list of persons police are looking to identify:

If you can identify any of the individuals above are asked to call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s Text Tip Line at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.