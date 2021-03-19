FBI investigating Colorado cold case murder, offering Utahns a reward for information

DENVER (ABC4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the residents of four states, including Utah, for information connected to a cold case murder dating back over 15 years.

The bureau is also offering up to a $10k reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The FBI says Avery Whiteskunk was last seen on Jan. 30, 2004 in Towaoc, Colorado. The following day, Whiteskunk’s family filed a missing report with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

According to the FBI, Whiteskunk’s body was found on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation on March 19, 2004, with an autopsy determining his cause of death as a homicide.

The case was prioritized for a new investigation after the launch of The National Strategy to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons by the United States Department of Justice in November 2019.

In a statement sent to ABC4, the FBI explains that after reviewing multiple cases on two reservations in Colorado, it has determined “Mr. Whiteskunk’s murder is a potentially solvable case, so we are seeking the community’s support in providing new investigative leads.”

The FBI says they have distributed Mr. Whitesunk’s photo and information in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah in “hopes of gathering new information to bring closure to Mr. Whiteskunk’s family as well as the community.”

“The FBI vigorously investigates violent crimes that affect tribal communities. We are

committed to protecting all communities we serve, helping victims, and ensuring that

justice is met for violent criminal offenders,” says the FBI.

“We hope that sharing the Seeking Information poster with neighboring communities in the Four Corners area will encourage those with information to come forward to help solve this crime and bring closure to Mr. Whiteskunk’s family.”