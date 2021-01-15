FBI investigating 37 for killing of Capitol officer, according to report

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

(ABC4) – The FBI is investigating nearly 40 people in connection to the killing of the Capitol Police officer who died after being injured during the pro-Trump riot on January 6.

The New York Times reports 37 people are under investigation, according to an FBI memo sent to the private sector and others on Friday.

Officer Brian Sicknick died on Jan. 7 after authorities say he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher. The Iraq War veteran returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

His family said in a statement Friday that Sicknick wanted to be a police officer his entire life. He served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008.

A second officer also died days later while off-duty.

Fourteen other Capitol Police officers were injured in the mob, according to the New York Times.

There is no word yet on whether any of those under investigation are already in custody.

Numerous arrests have been made in connection with the violence, including the horned and shirtless man now asking Pres. Trump for a pardon; retired Air Force officer Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., who carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages” during the riot; self-proclaimed Utah video journalist John Sullivan who turned over video he took of the riot to investigators; Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller; the man photographed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; and the CEO of an Illinois-based tech company.

Lawmakers are hoping to award a Capitol officer with the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism.