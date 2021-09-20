LIVE COVERAGE: FBI swarms Brian Laundrie’s Florida home, put up crime scene tape

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – Federal investigators are now at the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito. This comes after authorities declared there will be no major search effort for Laundrie – the person of interest in Petito’s case – in an expansive nature reserve in Florida.

Brian Entin, a correspondent for ABC4 affiliate NewsNation, reports the FBI is at Laundrie’s house as of 8:12 a.m. MT. He reports about 15 agents with “lots of equipment” are on scene.

FBI agents and North Port Police flood the Florida home of Brian Laundrie. He is the only identified person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. (WFLA’s Christine McLarty)

Christine McLarty, a reporter with ABC4 affiliate WFLA, reports FBI agents and North Port Police “raced to the Laundrie home with lights flashing.” The home is now surrounded by crime scene tape. WFLA reports a woman believed to be Laundrie’s mother was taken into a vehicle parked on the lawn.

According to the FBI’s Tampa office, “The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.” They add that no further details can be provided at this time because “this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Early Monday morning, North Port Police announced there would be no major search in Carlton Reserve, a 25,000 acre nature reserve, for Brian Laundrie. Authorities had been searching the area over the weekend as part of a missing person’s situation and called off the search Sunday around the time a body matching the description of Petito was found in Grand Teton National Park.

In a Monday email, ABC4 affiliate WFLA reports North Port Police believe they have “exhausted all avenues in searching” Carlton Reserve. Still, “law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park between August 27-30 to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or upload tips online at http://tips.fbi.gov. Authorities are awaiting full forensic identification of the body found in Grand Teton on Sunday.

